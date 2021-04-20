Brush fire in Lincoln Heights area spreads to 2 structures; evacuations lifted

A brush fire spread to at least two structures on Tuesday afternoon in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles and triggered evacuations.

Firefighters were sent to the 2800 block of North Sierra Street at about 1:25 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire had spread to about five acres and approximately 10 homes were "under immediate threat" the LAFD reported, initiating evacuations.

Firefighters on the ground were assisted by helicopter crews in the effort to douse the flames.

Forward progress of the fire was halted by about 2:35 p.m. and evacuations were stopped, according to the LAFD.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

