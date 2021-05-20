Brush fire breaks out in Santa Barbara, homes and TV station evacuated

A brush fire in Santa Barbara prompted the evacuation of a local TV station.

The Loma fire broke out Thursday night on TV Hill; evacuations are underway for Loma Alta Dr. and Miramonte Drive, including the KEYT TV station.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says at least 20 acres have burned and multiple buildings and homes are threatened.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas:

900 Block Miramonte Dr to Weldon Rd.

Isleta Ave.

Arroyo Ave.

Weldon Rd.

Loma Alta Dr. from San Andres to Weldon Rd.

Video posted to Twitter by a TV station employee show flames spreading throughout the hillside.

County fire officials say they stopped flames that were spreading to a large home off Via del Cielo.

No injuries or damages have yet been reported.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.