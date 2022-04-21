Bride's wedding dress stolen from Kay's Bridal: Simi Valley PD

article

Authorities are searching for two women suspected of stealing a bride's wedding dress in Simi Valley.

According to police, the two suspects went into Kay's Bridal posing as the owners of a wedding dress ready for pickup. The suspects took the dress and left the scene in a blue Tesla Model Y.

One suspect is described as in her mid-20's, the other in her mid-50's. Both range in height from 5'3" to 5'4".

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information is asked to call police.

