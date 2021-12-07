Boy fatally shot near elementary school in Boyle Heights

A boy was gunned down near a Boyle Heights elementary school Tuesday evening.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of East 1st Street and North Savannah Street around 3:30 p.m. The shooting happened near First Street Elementary School.

One person was detained in connection to the deadly shooting. LAPD told FOX 11 they are looking for another person as officers continue to investigate the deadly incident.

Officials have not released the young boy’s identity.

