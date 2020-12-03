Bond Fire: Crews respond to brush fire in Silverado Canyon

article

Flames from a house fire in Silverado Canyon spread into nearby brush late Wednesday night.

Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded to the 29400 block of Silverado Canyon Drive at about 10:15 p.m.

Ground crews are being assisted by fire helicopters and a helitanker, the OCFA said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

