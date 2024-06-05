Boeing Starliner rocket launch: How to watch 2 astronauts blast off to ISS from Florida

Watch live

Boeing will attempt to launch its historic Starliner spacecraft with two astronauts aboard to the International Space Station (ISS) from Florida on Wednesday morning.

Liftoff is scheduled for 10:52 a.m. ET. FOX 35 will stream the launch live in the above video player when it begins.

What's the mission?

According to Boeing, this launch will demonstrate the Starliner's launch-to-landing capabilities and "prove the team’s readiness to achieve NASA certification and fly long-duration missions for the agency."

NASA astronauts Sunita "Suni" Williams, 58, and Barry "Butch" Wilmore, 61, will participate in human research studies on the physiological impacts of space flight and carry some hardware for future studies. Because this is Boeing's Crew Flight Test (CFT), researchers will pay extra attention to how all systems work.

How long will Suni and Butch be on the International Space Station?

When the Starliner eventually launches, Wilmore and Williams will take about 26 hours to reach the International Space Station (ISS), where they will stay for about a week.

Why this launch is historic

Per NASA: "Williams is the first female astronaut to fly on the first flight of a crewed spacecraft. It also marks the first crewed launch on the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket and the first crewed launch on an Atlas-family class rocket since Gordon Cooper on the last Mercury program flight aboard "Faith 7" in May 1963. "