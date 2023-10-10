Bodycam video released of shooting involving LAPD outside Hollywood nightclub

Authorities have released bodycam video showing the moments leading up to a shooting involving LAPD officers outside a nightclub in Hollywood last month.

The shooting happened Sept. 9 at the club located on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Ivar Avenue.

According to authorities, officers were flagged down by a security guard, who said a group of customers were fighting outside the club. That guard pointed to a specific person who was the alleged instigator of the fight, officials said..

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man shoots at LAPD outside Hollywood night club

When officers got closer they said the suspect, identified as a "heavy-set" white man in his 30s driving a white sedan, took out a handgun and started shooting. Officers fired back, but the man was able to drive away. Officers chased after him but he managed to escape.

Police said they didn't know if the suspect or his car were hit by gunfire, but no officers or bystanders were hit.

The investigation remains ongoing.

