Body washes ashore in San Pedro days after man falls off Catalina Express

Eleven days after a man went overboard a Catalina Island passenger ship traveling from Long Beach to Santa Catalina Island, officials said a body washed ashore off the coast of San Pedro on Monday afternoon.

On June 10, emergency crews responded to a jet incident south of the Port of Long Beach around 6 p.m.

According to Relevance PR, the public relations firm representing Catalina Express, the boat's captain was alerted about a man who fell off the boat about three miles off the Long Beach backwater. The vessel turned around to search for the man, along with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, Bay Watch and the Long Beach Fire Department, an official said in a press release.

Following the tragic incident, the vessel returned to Long Beach where the remaining passengers boarded a different Catalina Express vessel and transported them to the original destination in Avalon.

The US Coast Guard called off the search on June 11 and said they "utilized 22 Coast Guard and partner agency assets to search more than 600 square miles."

It remains unclear what caused the man to fall off the boat.

The body was sent to the coroner’s office to be identified.

