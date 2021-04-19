Blaze scorches hills south of Lake Mathews, threatening homes, prompting evacuations

article

A brush fire erupted Monday southeast of Lake Mathews scorched roughly 20 acres and threatened a mobile home park and surrounding residences, prompting evacuations.

The non-injury blaze broke out for unknown reasons at about 1:35 p.m. in the area of Gavilan Road and Bonita Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Eight engine crews and two hand crews were sent to the location and encountered flames moving to the east at a moderate clip. At least two Cal Fire air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter were summoned and immediately initiated runs on the blaze, preventing it from reaching residences within the mobile home park just north of Idaleona Road.

According to fire officials, evacuation orders are in place for residents east of Gavilan Road, south of Esperanza Drive, west of Piedras Street and north of Idaleona Road.

Crews were working to encircle the blaze as the aircraft established tentative containment lines using water and fire retardant, according to reports from the scene.

The roads were acting as natural fire breaks, as well.

California Highway Patrol officers shut down Gavilan from Cajalco Road to Idaleona for public safety.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

