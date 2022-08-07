Bicyclist hospitalized after crash in La Habra

article

A 53-year-old bicyclist was critically injured Sunday when he was hit by Chevrolet Silverado in La Habra.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 500 block of West La Habra Boulevard, La Habra police reported.

The man was transported to a hospital by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics and was currently listed in critical condition, police said.

The suspect vehicle was described as a white extended cab Chevrolet Silverado with stock rims and a construction rack in the bed of the truck, police reported. It reportedly has center grill, hood and driver's side headlight damage.

SUGGESTED: 1 killed, 4 hospitalized after Palmdale crash

No description of the driver was available.

Anyone with information on this crash was asked to call La Habra police at 562-383-4305.

Tipsters can also call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.