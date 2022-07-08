Expand / Collapse search

Best Buy 'Greek Squad' vans vandalized in Northridge

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Northridge
FOX 11

Best Buy vans vandalized in Northridge

Police said the weapon of choice may have been an ax.

LOS ANGELES - The search is one for two suspects after all the "Geek Squad" vans at a Best Buy in Northridge were vandalized.

On Friday morning, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the store located near the intersection of Nordhoff Street and Tampa Avenue.

Arriving officers discovered shattered windows on all the vans and that the suspects had left the scene. LAPD investigators believe an ax was used in the incident.

A detailed description of the two suspects was not available. 
 