Beaumont babysitter arrested for alleged child abuse after 15-month-old's death

A babysitter in Beaumont was arrested for alleged child abuse after an infant she was caring for died, officials announced Tuesday.

Heather Greenman, 37, of Riverside, was arrested for child abuse resulting in the death of a child, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

The arrested comes months after a 15-month-old died under Greenman's care on April 26. On that day, police said the child was taken to the hospital with a head injury that caused swelling and bleeding on the brain. At the time Greenman told police the child had fallen while running.

During their investigation, officers found a similar instance involving Greenman and a two-year-old, also in Beaumont. Officers did not say when that alleged incident occurred but said that the child had suffered "several serious injuries while in Greenman's care." That child wasn't hospitalized at the time.

Greenman was arrested on June 29 in Banning and is being held on charges of child abuse and abuse resulting in death.

Police said they believe there may be additional victims, and anyone with information about these cases or others were asked to call detectives at 951-769-8500. Tips can also be submitted by emailing crimetips@beamontpd.org.