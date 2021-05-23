Authorities searching for missing woman, 31, last seen in LA County

Authorities circulated a photo on Sunday of a 31-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing in Los Angeles County and was last seen wearing a black-and-green checkered coat, pajama bottoms and slippers.

Deborah Cristina Moran drives a silver 2012 Toyota Yaris with California license 6TTV144. Moran was last seen about 4:40 p.m. Saturday with her white dog, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

She is described as a 5-feet-4-inch Hispanic woman with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

The sheriff's Missing Persons Unit urges anyone with information regarding Moran's whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.