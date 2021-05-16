Authorities searching for 73-year-old woman reported missing in Carson

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department circulated a photo on Sunday of a 73-year-old woman who went missing in Carson.

Stephany Lang was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. Friday in the area of the 17200 block of Billing Drive, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

Lang was last seen driving a beige 2006 four-door Lexus sedan with California license plate number 8PXA525.

Her possible destination may have been the city of Torrance.

Lang is described as a 4-feet-11-inch tall Black woman weighing 100 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans.

Authorities say Lang's family is very concerned about her.

The sheriff's Missing Person Unit urged anyone with information regarding Lang's whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500.

City News Service contributed