At least 3 people critically injured, 1 fatally, during shooting in Boyle Heights; suspect outstanding
BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. - At least three people were critically injured and one male died during a shooting in Boyle Heights on Saturday evening, officials said.
The shooting took place in the 700 block of North Fickett Street.
A 27-year-old female and a 25-year-old male transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police say the suspect fled on foot and is outstanding.
The investigation is ongoing.
No other information was available.
This is a breaking story
