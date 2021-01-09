At least 3 people critically injured, 1 fatally, during shooting in Boyle Heights; suspect outstanding

At least three people were critically injured and one male died during a shooting in Boyle Heights on Saturday evening, officials said.

The shooting took place in the 700 block of North Fickett Street.

A 27-year-old female and a 25-year-old male transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect fled on foot and is outstanding.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was available.

This is a breaking story

