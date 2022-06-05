At least 2 stabbed at party in Canoga Park

An investigation is underway after at least two people were stabbed at a party in Canoga Park Saturday night.

According to the LAPD, a caller reported an assault with a deadly weapon around 9:40 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found two victims. One man had contusions and was suffering from possible knife wounds, while a woman had lacerations from a knife, according to authorities.

Police said a fight broke out at the party. No further details on the circumstances of the fight were immediately available.

One person was detained and taken to a local hospital, according to authorities.

Officials said there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The investigation remains ongoing,