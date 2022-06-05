At least 2 stabbed at party in Canoga Park
CANOGA PARK, Calif. - An investigation is underway after at least two people were stabbed at a party in Canoga Park Saturday night.
According to the LAPD, a caller reported an assault with a deadly weapon around 9:40 p.m.
When officers got to the scene, they found two victims. One man had contusions and was suffering from possible knife wounds, while a woman had lacerations from a knife, according to authorities.
Police said a fight broke out at the party. No further details on the circumstances of the fight were immediately available.
One person was detained and taken to a local hospital, according to authorities.
Officials said there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
The investigation remains ongoing,