At least 2 stabbed at party in Canoga Park

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Canoga Park
FOX 11

CANOGA PARK, Calif. - An investigation is underway after at least two people were stabbed at a party in Canoga Park Saturday night.

According to the LAPD, a caller reported an assault with a deadly weapon around 9:40 p.m. 

When officers got to the scene, they found two victims. One man had contusions and was suffering from possible knife wounds, while a woman had lacerations from a knife, according to authorities. 

Police said a fight broke out at the party. No further details on the circumstances of the fight were immediately available. 

One person was detained and taken to a local hospital, according to authorities. 

Officials said there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The investigation remains ongoing, 