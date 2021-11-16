Amber Alert: Missing 3-year-old Tennessee boy spotted with suspect, missing Kentucky teen

An Amber Alert was issued for Noah Clare on behalf of the Gallatin Police Department on Nov. 16.

The investigation has spanned to Arizona and California.

Authorities say 3-year-old Noah was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, black jacket, and black shoes. He was reported missing after Noah's mother said her ex-boyfriend, Jacob Clare, did not return Noah following a scheduled visitation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Jacob Clare "faces an upgraded charge of especially aggravated kidnapping." He is also wanted by the Beaver Dam, Kentucky Police Department for kidnapping and custodial interference.

Noah is described as a white male, 3' 5" tall, 40 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Jacob is described as a 35-year-old white male, 6' 7" tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair.

On Nov. 16, authorities say the car involved was found in San Clemente, California. The abandoned car is a silver 2005 Subaru Legacy with Tennessee tag 42MY10.

A report said the vehicle was previously seen on State Route 95 in Parker, Arizona.

On Nov. 17, TBI shared new photos of Noah and Jacob Clare, accompanied by who they believe to be Amber Clare, a missing 16-year-old girl from Kentucky.

"This is also the first time since they've disappeared we've been able to definitively place #AmberClare with Jacob," TBI tweeted.

If you have any information about Noah, Jacob's, or Amber's whereabouts, call the GPD at 615-451-3838 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

