Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old boy from Tennessee; vehicle found in California

By Stephanie Bennett and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:04PM
FOX 10 Phoenix

An Amber Alert was issued for a 3-year-old boy from Tennessee who was reported missing. A vehicle he may be traveling in was was last seen in Arizona.

GALLATIN, Tenn. - An Amber Alert was issued for Noah Clare on behalf of the Gallatin Police Department on Nov. 16.

The investigation has spanned to Arizona and California.

Authorities say 3-year-old Noah was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, black jacket, and black shoes. He was reported missing on Nov. 6.

Noah may be with Jacob Clare, who the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says "faces an upgraded charge of especially aggravated kidnapping." He is also wanted by the Beaver Dam, Kentucky Police Department for kidnapping and custodial interference.

noah and jacob clare

Noah and Jacob Clare

Noah is described as a white male, 3' 5" tall, 40 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Jacob is described as a 35-year-old white male, 6' 7" tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair. 

On Nov. 16, authorities say the car involved was found in San Clemente, California. The abandoned car is a silver 2005 Subaru Legacy with Tennessee tag 42MY10.

A report said the vehicle was previously seen on State Route 95 in Parker, Arizona.

vehicle.jpg

2005 Subaru Legacy with Tennessee license plate 42MY10

If you have any information about Noah and Jacob's whereabouts, call the GPD at 615-451-3838 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

