Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old Louisiana girl believed to be in 'imminent danger'
NEW IBERIA, La. - Louisiana State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 10-year-old girl who is believed to have been abducted.
Officials say 10-year-old Jalisa Lassalle was last seen getting into a gray four-door car on the 1,400 block of Fulton Street in New Iberia, Louisiana.
The missing girl is believed to be in imminent danger and could be with 33-year-old New Iberia resident Michael R. Sereal.
Lassalle is described as being 4-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 75 pounds. She was wearing a red hoodie and blue jean shorts.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
Advertisement
Sereal is 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 224 pounds.
The suspect was last seen driving a 2012 Nissan Altima with the license plate N472845.
If you have any information that can help police, please immediately contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or call 911.
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.