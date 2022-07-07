Man wanted for aggravated assault in Santa Ana

A suspect is being sought in connection with an aggravated assault that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened on May 29 at the Northgate Market located at 700 S. Harbor Boulevard.

According to police, the suspect pushed the victim, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground. Officials say he sustained substantial head trauma.

The suspect - who was accompanied by a woman and two babies - is described as a man wearing a white face mask, a black hoodie, long black shorts, and black/white sneakers.



Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect or the woman is asked to contact Detective Nunez at (714) 245-8357 or ENunez@santa-ana.org