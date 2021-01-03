Activists urge LA police to arrest ‘SoHo Karen’ seen in viral video

Activists gathered in front of the Los Angeles Police Department's North Hollywood station Saturday to urge police to arrest a local woman known on social media as ‘SoHo Karen’.

22-year-old Miya Ponsetto is seen on video accusing the 14-year-old son of jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold of stealing her IPhone.

In a racially motivated attack, Ponsetto tackled the boy in a Manhattan hotel lobby over what later turned out to be his own cellphone.

Now folks in Los Angeles say Ponsetto may have been involved in at least one local hotel altercation.

Beverly Hills police confirm that Ponsetto and her mother were arrested at the Peninsula Hotel in February of 2020 when they refused to leave and officers were called in to remove them. Ponsetto was arrested for being drunk in public, as was her mom, who also faces charges for assaulting a police officer.

Seems that at the time she was caught on video at the Arlo SoHo in NY, Ponsetto was also on parole after pleading no contest on a local DUI arrest in May of 2020. Lost Hills Sheriff confirm it’s the same woman.

The Arlo security images released by the NYPD show her following and tackling the 14-year-old, to prevent him from leaving. Her phone was eventually returned to her by an Uber driver who reportedly said she had left it behind in the vehicle. New York detectives say they want to find her.

Project Islamic Hope’s Najee Ali, who was at the L.A. press conference, says they want LAPD to arrest Ponsetto and send her to New York City, where she has not been charged with any wrongdoing in relation to the hotel incident.

The LAPD said off camera they have yet to hear from New York police.

We were not able to reach her or family members for any comment.

