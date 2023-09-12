Abandoned toddler found overnight in stroller

Investigators are searching for answers after a toddler was found abandoned near a bank in Los Angeles’ Hancock Park neighborhood.

Officials said the little girl was in a stroller and was found by a woman next to a bank on 1st Street and Larchmont Boulevard around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman alerted authorities and once first responders arrived, paramedics took the toddler to an area hospital to be evaluated.

As of Tuesday, the LAPD has not located the child's parents.

SUGGESTED: Teenager helps reunite abandoned baby with mother

No further information was immediately available.