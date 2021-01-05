77-year-old woman with medical issues missing from Thousand Palms

Authorities on Tuesday circulated a photo of a missing 77-year-old Thousand Palms woman who suffers from underlying medical issues.

Dionicia Renteria was last seen Monday at about 9 p.m. in the 31000 block of Arbor Real, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. She was wearing pink pajamas.

Renteria suffers from unspecified medical issues that may cause her to become disoriented, sheriff's officials said.

She wears eyeglasses and is described as 130 pounds and 5 feet, 2 inches tall, with white hair and green eyes.

Anybody with information about Renteria's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's department at 800-950-2444.

