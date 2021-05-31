70-year-old man dies at hospital after 'unprovoked' attack in Anaheim, police say

An elderly man has died at the hospital after police say he suffered an unprovoked attack in Anaheim.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, a 70-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after being attacked by a man in his 30s.

The suspect was taken into custody after the deadly incident, police say. A different attack took place shortly before the 70-year-old man was beaten to death and police are investigating to see if they are related.

Officials have not released the identities of the elderly man and the attack suspect.