Expand / Collapse search

70-year-old man dies at hospital after 'unprovoked' attack in Anaheim, police say

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

ANAHEIM, Calif. - An elderly man has died at the hospital after police say he suffered an unprovoked attack in Anaheim.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, a 70-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after being attacked by a man in his 30s.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The suspect was taken into custody after the deadly incident, police say. A different attack took place shortly before the 70-year-old man was beaten to death and police are investigating to see if they are related.

Officials have not released the identities of the elderly man and the attack suspect.