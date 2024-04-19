5 teens shot after senior skip day event in Greenbelt

Five teenagers were shot at Schrom Hills Park in Greenbelt, Maryland Friday after hundreds of students gathered earlier in the afternoon for a senior skip day water gun fight.

Greenbelt Police Chief Richard Bowers said there were at least 5-600 high schoolers when officers arrived at the park.

Due to the number of teens, the Maryland State Police Department sent reinforcement to the area to help disperse the crowd and control the traffic on nearby streets.

Chief Bowers said that shortly after the officers got there, just before 3:00 p.m., they heard 8-10 gunshots ring out.

Five teens, between the ages of 16 and 18, were found suffering from gunshot wounds, and the suspect, detectives currently believe, left the park when the massive group took off onto Hanover Parkway.

Bowers reported that one of the teens who were shot is in critical condition, and the others are currently stable, and recovering at local hospitals.

Detectives are asking the students who attended the party, which was promoted on social media, to contact them with information regarding the shooting.

"This is a horrible, tragic, senseless act that happened today," Bowers said. "There is absolutely no reason that this occurred. To have something like this occur is madness … This was high school kids. It was unnecessary and unacceptable. We have to come together to find a way to keep this from happening."

