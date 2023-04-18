5 hurt in crash near a high school in Thousand Oaks

article

A crash involving a group of pedestrians outside a high school in Thousand Oaks left several people seriously hurt and a car flipped upside down.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office responded to a call near Westlake High School around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The crash left people hurt – three of them possibly in critical condition, according to deputies.

When SkyFOX arrived at the crash scene, a vehicle was completely flipped upside down. It is unknown how the crash happened or how the car got overturned.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.