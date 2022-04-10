5 hurt, 2 killed in shooting in Willowbrook

Five people were hurt and two others were killed Sunday evening after a shooting in the Willowbrook area of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Reports came in around 4:13 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of E. 122 Street and Blakely Avenue in Willowbrook.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department seven total people were shot. Two men were declared dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Four others transported to local hospitals, and the last was treated for their injuries on the scene.

Authorities are still investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

