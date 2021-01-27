5 Freeway closed in the Grapevine due to snow, Caltrans says

article

Caltrans on Wednesday announced the closure of the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine area due to snow.

The freeway has been closed northbound at Parker Road in Castaic, and southbound at Grapevine Road in Lebec in Kern County.

It was unclear when the roadway would reopen.

In the mountains, a winter storm watch will be in effect from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon above 5,000 feet. Heavy snow is possible, and residents are advised to plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute on Friday. Tree branches could fall as well.