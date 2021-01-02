COVID-19 outbreak infects 43 staff members at Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center in past week

article

Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center reports that 43 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 this week, starting last Sunday, Dec. 27 until yesterday.

Additionally, the hospital says a holiday-spirited costume that was air-powered and worn by a staff member who was briefly in the emergency department on Christmas day may have played a role in the 43 infections.

The hospital is working to conduct contact tracing alongside notifications for patients and other staff who may have been exposed.

All emergency department and physician personnel are in the process of being tested for COVID-19.

In a statement to KTVU, Kaiser San Jose senior vice president and area manager Irene Chavez said the staff member who appeared in the emergency department was only trying to spread holiday cheer.

"Any exposure, if it occurred, would have been completely innocent, and quite accidental, as the individual had no COVID symptoms and only sought to lift the spirits of those around them during what is a very stressful time."

Chavez went on to say, "If anything, this should serve as a very real reminder that the virus is widespread, and often without symptoms, and we must all be vigilant."

The hospital is undergoing a deep cleaning, in addition to the normal cleaning protocols amid the pandemic.

All of Kaiser's health care workers will be offered weekly testing for COVID-19 and expedited testing for anyone with symptoms or exposure to a person with COVID-19.

