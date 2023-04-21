4-year-old twin boys found unresponsive in family's backyard pool in Porter Ranch

article

A pair of four-year-old twin boys are fighting for their lives at the hospital after they were found unresponsive in a pool in the backyard of their family’s home in Porter Ranch Friday, fire authorities said.

Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said they received a call just after 10:30 a.m. when family members made the horrific discovery at their home on Des Moines Avenue, located near the intersection of Tampa Avenue and Chatsworth Street. Dispatchers provided CPR guidance over the phone as firefighters quickly made their way to the scene.

The twins were rushed to a pediatric trauma center where they remain on life support. LAFD officials said one of the brothers is in grave condition, while the other is in critical condition.

SkyFOX flew over the scene where a set of four-year-old twin boys were round unresponsive in their family's pool.

No further information was immediately released.