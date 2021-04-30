3 firefighters, 1 resident shocked by live power lines in 'multi-casualty' incident: Orange FD

Three firefighters and one resident were shocked by live power lines in a "multi-casualty" incident in the city of Orange after a fire erupted in the area on Friday afternoon, fire authorities said.

The fire was reported just before 12:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Earlham Street located near the intersection of South Esplanade Street and East Chapman Avenue, the Orange Fire Department said.

Fire officials said downed power lines resulted in a fire car and the flames spread to at least two homes in the area.

Crews were up against 90 degree heat and low humidity.

Arson investigators and Orange PD are also at the scene.

No further information was immediately released.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

