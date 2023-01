A deadly 2-car wreck is under investigation in Orange County late Wednesday night.

According to the Placentia Police Department, the crash happened along Orangethorpe Avenue in Placentia around 8:45 p.m. The crash left three people dead – two adults and a child – and eight others hurt.

The cause of the deadly crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.