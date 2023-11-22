Expand / Collapse search

2 people shot, including US Park Police Officer in Northwest

MPD are on the scene of a shooting in Northwest, where two people were shot, including a U.S. Park Police Officer.

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating the shooting of a uniformed U.S. Park Police officer and one other person in Northwest.

According to police, an afternoon shooting in the area of 12th Street across from M Street Towers left two people suffering from serious gunshot injuries. Both individuals have been transported to a nearby hospital. No word on their condition.

Police say a hand-gun was recovered from the scene.

No word on the reason behind this incident.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 for updates and more information. 