2 LAPD officers injured in Fullerton crash on 57 Freeway

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were rushed to the hospital in serious condition after investigators said a female driver slammed into the back of their patrol vehicle on the 57 Freeway in Fullerton overnight.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, the two officers were on the northbound lanes of the freeway looking for a weapon that had reportedly been thrown out by a suspect during an earlier pursuit.

They were on the right shoulder when investigators said a woman in her 20s who was driving a gray Infiniti Q50 slammed into the back of their patrol vehicle.

Both officers were conscious and breathing at the hospital, officials said.

(ONSCENE.TV)

The suspect in the initial pursuit was eventually taken into custody in Lynwood where he barricaded himself.

The northbound lanes are currently shut down to all traffic at the Yorba Linda Boulevard exit.