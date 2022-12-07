2 juveniles stabbed near Van Nuys High School

Two children were stabbed near Van Nuys High School Wednesday, and the suspects are still on the loose.

The stabbings were reported shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Cedros Avenue and Kittridge Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. While officials did not provide information on the victims' ages, or if they were at all related to the school, they said both were conscious and breathing as they were transported to the hospital.

LAPD said they're searching for six suspects, all of whom were white males, but other than that no detailed descriptions were available.

The suspects were last seen running east down Kittridge Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.