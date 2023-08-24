2, including 14-year-old boy, suspected in murders of two others

Police Thursday announced that a man and a 14-year- old boy were arrested in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy at a Boyle Heights recreation center -- and they alleged the adult suspect also killed another man several days afterward.

Alfonso Ramos, 16, was fatally shot shortly after 5 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Evergreen Park Recreation Center, in the 2800 block of East Second Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

"The subsequent investigation led to the identification of two suspects," an LAPD statement said.

"One of the suspects was identified as 26-year-old Michael Monarrez," police said. "The second suspect was identified as a 14-year-old juvenile. Detectives were making investigative efforts to locate the pair and effect an arrest, when a second incident occurred.

"On Aug. 17, 2023, at approximately 10 a.m., Hollenbeck Area uniformed officers responded to the 500 block of Lorena Street for a shooting investigation," police said. "When the officers arrived they discovered a victim, identified as Fermin Ruelas, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds."

Ruelas, 45, died at the scene, according to the LAPD and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office.

Monarrez was arrested as a suspect in Ruelas' killing a short time afterward, and on Aug. 18, investigators arrested the 14-year-old boy they say was involved with Monarrez in Ramos's killing.

The arrests were announced at a Thursday morning news conference at LAPD headquarters.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has filed two counts of murder against Monarrez, according to the LAPD.

"A petition for murder was filed by the District Attorney's Office on the juvenile for the murder of Ramirez," the LAPD said.

According to the LAPD, Ramos was approached on Aug. 12 by two people inside the recreation center and a brief altercation ensued, after which one of the suspects pulled out a weapon and shot the teen. Both suspects ran away.

According to a GoFundMe account established by his mother, Ramos was shot while working at the recreation center.

"During his short 16 years of life, he touched many lives with his sense of humor and his determination to better himself and his love for his family," Crystal Arellano wrote on the page. "He was a loving son, brother, nephew and cousin. Alfonso's loss has left a hole in the hearts of us all."

The teen had four siblings, according to the GoFundMe page.

Anyone with information on the shootings was urged to call detectives at 213-486-8700. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 877-LAPD-247.