2 dead in shooting in Palmdale; Gunman on the run

A deadly double shooting is under investigation in Palmdale late Thursday night.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 3100 block of Solmira Place in Palmdale a little after 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival, a man and a woman were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected shooter remains on the run.

As of Thursday night, officials have not released the identities of the two people killed in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call 323-890-5500.