17-year-old stabbed and killed outside El Sereno torta restaurant: Police searching for suspect

A 17-year-old high school student was stabbed and killed outside a torta restaurant in El Sereno while waiting for his family to pick him up after school, and police are looking for information on his killer.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported that officers were called to the 4500 block of Valley Boulevard around 3:55 p.m. on Friday, March 3. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old, identified by family as Xavier Chavarin, suffering from stab wounds. Paramedics tried to save his life, but Chavarin was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a GoFundMe campaign, family said that Chavarin walked from Wilson High School to King Torta after class to wait for his mom, stepfather and sisters to pick him up. That's when he was attacked.

LAPD released surveillance footage Tuesday that shows Chavarin's attacker. In the video, the suspect is seen in a black jacket, black shirt, black pants, black shoes and black baseball cap. After getting out of his car, he walks across a parking lot up to Chavarin standing on the sidewalk before pulling out a large knife and stabbing him multiple times.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Surveillance video from near where 17-year-old Xavier Chavarin was stabbed and killed on March 3, 2023, shows the attacker holding a large knife. (Photo courtesy of the LAPD)

Detectives believe the attacker is a Hispanic man with long wavy black hair and a long beard. They also believe that he's the same suspect involved in a different attack on the same day just before 9 p.m. in the 5400 block of Valley Boulevard, less than two miles away. In that attack, the suspect approached a 33-year-old man and stabbed him multiple times without a word. In that attack the suspect was not seen wearing a baseball cap like in the attack against Chavarin, but appeared to be wearing the same clothing otherwise. He was also seen riding a skateboard, whereas in the first attack he was seen getting out of a black Honda CR-V SUV, according to officials.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The vehicle driven by a suspect wanted for the stabbing death of a 17-year-old in El Sereno (Photo via LAPD)

Anyone with information about either of these attacks is asked to call detectives at 213-996-4116, or 1-877-527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or going to lacrimestoppers.org.