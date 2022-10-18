16-year-old twins escape from Tomball home allegedly handcuffed, leads to Amber Alert for 5 children

article

A regional Amber Alert for five missing children out of Tomball has been lifted.

According to deputies, the two suspects, Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell, were captured by the Louisiana State Police around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said the children were found at a relatives house and have been deemed safe by Louisiana State Police.

It all started with officials said two twin 16-year-old children said they escaped their home where they were allegedly handcuffed late Monday. They said they ran, found someone, and had them call police.

The twins, a boy and girl, didn't know the address of the home because they hadn't lived there long and allegedly hadn't been outside recently, authorities said.

By the time Harris County Precinct 5 Constables were able to locate the house, their mother, her boyfriend and five siblings, Nicholas Menina, 7, Zayden Menina, 10, Jovion Menina, 12, Javier Menina, 12, Jarod Menina, 14, were gone, and they were on the run.

Authorities said the twins are in CPS custody and currently in the hospital. Deputies stated they appeared to be ‘bruised and malnourished.'

The mother and her boyfriend will be charged in Harris County with injury to a child and will be brought back.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.