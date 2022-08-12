14 injured after fiery crash in Arlington where car runs into building

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building Friday evening injuring at least 14 people in Arlington, according to police and fire officials.

Alrington County Police reported the crash on Twitter around 7:00 p.m. Friday. They say a vehicle crash into a building in the 2000 block of Wilson Boulevard.

Credit: Jake Denton

Images from the scene show a heavy fire crew presence outside of the Ireland's Four Courts Irish pub. The pub posted on Twitter asking everyone to keep the victims of the crash in their prayers.

The crash caused a structure fire, but it was put out a short time later.

FOX 5 obtained video from above the scene showing a heavy amount of smoke coming from the area.

According to Arlington Fire and EMS, eight patients were taken to area hospitals after the crash. Officials say four of those victims suffered critical injuries and the four others had non-life threatening injuries. Six additional patients were also treated at the scene and released.

Fire officials say building engineers have evaluated the building and determined it was structurally sound. Despite that, officials say the building could not be reoccupied.

Authorities have not indicted what caused the vehicle to crash into the building.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.