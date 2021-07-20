12 students, 3 coaches rescued from Mt. Baldy after going missing on hike

Twelve student-athletes and three coaches from Downey High School were rescued early Tuesday morning by helicopter from Mt. Baldy, authorities told FOX 11.

The group reportedly went for a hike up Mt. Baldy Monday, but for some reason, they had to be rescued.

Ten students were initially rescued, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, and two students remained missing.

SkyFOX located the missing two students shortly before 9 a.m. The pair were rescued a short time later from Air Rescue crews.

One of the two remaining missing hikers was rescued Tuesday morning after being spotted by SkyFOX. (FOX 11)

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

