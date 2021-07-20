Expand / Collapse search

12 students, 3 coaches rescued from Mt. Baldy after going missing on hike

By Mary Stringini
Published 
Updated 41 mins ago
San Bernardino County
FOX 11

SkyFOX locates missing students as they get rescued from Mt. Baldy

SkyFOX located two students who remained missing Tuesday morning after a group of high school athletes and their coaches went missing and had to be rescued Monday.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Twelve student-athletes and three coaches from Downey High School were rescued early Tuesday morning by helicopter from Mt. Baldy, authorities told FOX 11. 

The group reportedly went for a hike up Mt. Baldy Monday, but for some reason, they had to be rescued. 

Students, coaches rescued from Mt. Baldy

Ten students were initially rescued, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, and two students remained missing.

SkyFOX located the missing two students shortly before 9 a.m. The pair were rescued a short time later from Air Rescue crews.

One of the two remaining missing hikers was rescued Tuesday morning after being spotted by SkyFOX. (FOX 11)

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

