11-year-old killed, 8-year-old in critical condition after being struck by car in Westlake Village

One child is dead and another is in critical condition after they were hit by a car in Westlake Village on Tuesday night.

Just after 7 p.m., two vehicles were on Triunfo Canyon Road at Saddle Mountain Drive when one of the cars struck two pedestrians, police said.

Authorities told FOX 11 that the victims were brothers and only 8 and 11 years old.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The 11-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 8-year-old boy was transported to the hospital and remained in critical condition Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

One driver was detained at the scene and later arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence. The crash remains under investigation.