1 person in custody, administrator hospitalized following active shooting at SW Houston school

Authorities are investigating an active shooting Friday afternoon at a school in Southwest Houston.

Details are limited as the scene is still active, but Houston police say they received a call about an active shooting around 11:45 a.m. at YES Prep Southwest Secondary in the 4400 block of Anderson Road near the Sam Houston Tollway.

According to a spokesperson with YES Prep, an unidentified suspect came in the front door and opened fire inside the school. Fortunately, no students were injured but an administrator was hit and rushed to the hospital but the condition was not disclosed.

At least one person is in custody, authorities said, but the search continues for any other potential suspects. Several agencies are reported to be assisting with the investigation, including the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office.

Police are urging the public to not come to the school, while an investigation remains underway but say students were taken to W. Fuqua and Hiram Clarke, where parents can pick them up.

