1 killed, 2 hospitalized after Panorama City crash

One person was killed, and two others were hospitalized after a crash in the Panorama City area of Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:50 p.m. in the 6000 block of N. Woodman Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to FOX 11.

Video from the Citizen App showed the aftermath of the crash. A gray pickup truck looked to have collided with a smaller, white car. The roof of the white car looked to have been partially flattened. The white car was also turned in the wrong direction along the curb, while the truck was perpendicular to the curb.

The LAPD told FOX 11 that three ambulances were called to the scene. Three people were brought to the hospital, where one of those people later died.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that there were six victims total between the two cars. First responders had to remove two of those victims from the wreckage.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash, and no other information was immediately available.