2 shot after fight at football game in Hawthorne, 1 killed

Two men were shot after a fight broke out during a basketball game in Hawthorne Saturday. One of those men died.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of 120th street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

According to investigators, a disagreement ensued during an organized basketball game in the area. One group left, and came back later. When they got out of their car, they started firing at another group of people, the LASD said.

A third group tried to run through the nearby park, but the suspected shooters got back in their car and chased them.

Those suspects then got out and started shooting near 120th Street and Daleside Avenue, but no one was injured. The shooters then drove off.

Images from SkyFOX showed the aftermath of the scene, with dozens of evidence markers surrounding two cars in a parking lot. One of the cars was seen with the rear window clearly shot out. Deputies had the lot taped off.

The two men hit in the first shooting were taken to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The other victim's condition was not immediately clear. Both men were described as being in their mid-30s.

The LASD and Hawthorne Police Department are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or by submitting them through the Crime Stoppers website, lacrimestoppers.org.