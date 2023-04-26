1 hurt in shooting near Highway 74 in Riverside County

article

A shooting near Highway 74 in Riverside County left one person hospitalized.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on Meadowbrook Avenue between Peach Street and Highway 74 in Perris late Wednesday night. The law-enforcement presence ended with a deputy shooting a suspect.

Officials did not specify what the suspect was initially wanted for. Deputies say the scene is now safe and no deputies were injured in Wednesday's incident.

Neither the suspect's nor the deputy's identities were released to the public Wednesday night.