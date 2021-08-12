1 dead, 5 injured during collision in Encino

article

One person is dead and five others were injured during a multi-vehicle collision on the 101 freeway in Encino.

The collision occurred around 7 p.m. on the eastbound101 freeway near the 405.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, one person was trapped inside the vehicle; that victim has passed away.

One adult and four kids were transported to the hospital, their conditions are not known.

At least one lane on the eastbound 101 has reopened.

Advertisement

This is a developing story, check back for updates

