1 dead in car-to-car shooting involving Mercedes SUV in LA's Valley Glen

A deadly car-to-car shooting between a Mercedes-Benz SUV and a Tesla is under investigation in Los Angeles' Valley Glen neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a car-to-car shooting near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday. According to LAPD, someone opened fire from one car to another and as the suspect car tried to leave, the suspect crashed into another car.

The car involved in the crash tried to prevent the suspect from leaving. The series of incidents left one person dead and two others hurt.

As of 10:45 p.m., no arrests have been announced.

Officials have not released the identity of the person who died in the incident.