1 dead, 2 others hurt in North Hollywood shooting; Gunman on the run

One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. in an alley south of Hart Street and west of Fulton Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two victims were rushed by ambulances to hospitals, Im said.

The armed suspect fled north through the alley, Im said.