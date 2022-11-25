1 dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving

article

One person is dead and two people are fighting for their lives at the hospital after a shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving.

The Costa Mesa Police Department responded to a call a little after 6:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Bay Street. The cause of the triple shooting is unknown as of late Thursday night.

So far, no arrests have been announced, but the incident is not being investigated as an active-shooter situation, according to Costa Mesa PD. Police said on social media that the deadly shooting was an isolated incident and the nearby communities should not be concerned with possibly being targeted by the suspect(s) who remain on the run.

Officials have not released the identity of the person shot and killed in the incident.